HempCoin Achieves Market Cap of $2.55 Million (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HempCoin has a market cap of $2.55 million and approximately $2,309.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00060884 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,777.92 or 0.98942505 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001276 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000786 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00167409 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000986 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002879 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 258,230,610 coins and its circulating supply is 258,095,460 coins. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch.

HempCoin Coin Trading

HempCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

