HEROcoin (PLAY) Price Hits $0.0025

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. HEROcoin has a total market cap of $474,753.15 and $2,067.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. One HEROcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, CoinBene and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HEROcoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008352 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00134416 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $202.11 or 0.01684343 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00209330 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000831 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00186306 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00226322 BTC.

HEROcoin Profile

HEROcoin was first traded on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,957,035 tokens. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HEROcoin Token Trading

HEROcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HEROcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEROcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.