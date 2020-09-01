Hi Mutual Society Market Cap Achieves $3.99 Million (HMC)

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Hi Mutual Society token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and OKEx. Hi Mutual Society has a total market capitalization of $3.99 million and $562.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hi Mutual Society has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00041856 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006181 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $685.36 or 0.05763517 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00037446 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00016068 BTC.

Hi Mutual Society Token Profile

HMC is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hi Mutual Society’s official website is hms.io.

Hi Mutual Society Token Trading

Hi Mutual Society can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hi Mutual Society should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hi Mutual Society using one of the exchanges listed above.

