HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) Trading Down 8.2%

Shares of HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) were down 8.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 4,754,667 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 3,860,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of HighPoint Resources from $0.25 to $0.30 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. HighPoint Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.68.

The firm has a market capitalization of $67.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.38.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $43.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.78 million. HighPoint Resources had a negative net margin of 306.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that HighPoint Resources Corp will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in HighPoint Resources by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,386,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 197,553 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 638.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,089,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 942,032 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,115,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 249,286 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 71,244 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 54.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 50,492 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

