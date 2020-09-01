Hiveterminal Token (HVN) Price Hits $0.0063

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Hiveterminal Token has a market cap of $3.17 million and approximately $2,314.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hiveterminal Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and Livecoin. In the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00134311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $203.46 or 0.01689933 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00195821 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000830 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00180410 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00214489 BTC.

About Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token’s launch date was July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net. The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net.

Hiveterminal Token Token Trading

Hiveterminal Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

