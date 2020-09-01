HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.92

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.92 and traded as low as $14.01. HMN Financial shares last traded at $14.07, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of HMN Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average is $15.92. The firm has a market cap of $68.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.11.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.73 million during the quarter. HMN Financial had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 7.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in HMN Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in HMN Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. raised its holdings in HMN Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 152,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in HMN Financial by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 190,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 17,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HMN Financial by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 393,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after buying an additional 70,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

About HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF)

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts, including individual retirement accounts.

