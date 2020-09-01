Holistic Financial Partners Decreases Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Holistic Financial Partners reduced its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,237 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 7.9% of Holistic Financial Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $9,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,600,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,539,566 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 48,455,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,556,000 after buying an additional 1,369,370 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,143,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,782,000 after buying an additional 1,284,302 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6,407.1% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,466,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,960,000 after buying an additional 4,398,315 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,023,000.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $32.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,844,063. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $34.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.16.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

