Holistic Financial Partners Has $15.71 Million Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Holistic Financial Partners grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,247 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 13.6% of Holistic Financial Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Holistic Financial Partners owned 0.24% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $15,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of SCHE traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.61. The stock had a trading volume of 75,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,502,344. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.05. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

