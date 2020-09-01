Holistic Financial Partners Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:UAUG)

Holistic Financial Partners raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:UAUG) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August accounts for approximately 2.1% of Holistic Financial Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UAUG. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the first quarter worth about $1,460,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 29.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the first quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the first quarter worth about $337,000.

UAUG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,546. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $27.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.86 and its 200-day moving average is $25.46.

