Holistic Financial Partners Has $4.31 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Holistic Financial Partners lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,912 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 3.7% of Holistic Financial Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,799,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,234,620,000 after buying an additional 168,458 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,850,000 after buying an additional 3,954,127 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 15,832,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,132,000 after buying an additional 883,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,692,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,137,000 after purchasing an additional 865,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,505,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,122 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $45.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,122,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,724,953. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.21. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $45.92.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

