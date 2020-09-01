Holistic Financial Partners Sells 1,708 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Holistic Financial Partners trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly And Co accounts for approximately 10.3% of Holistic Financial Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $11,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total transaction of $2,769,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,459,919.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 555,236 shares of company stock valued at $91,393,391. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.33.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $147.29. 107,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,387,590. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $170.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.11. The company has a market cap of $140.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.21.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

