Holistic Financial Partners Sells 47,767 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Holistic Financial Partners decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,767 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 0.9% of Holistic Financial Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 83,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 20,334 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 53.1% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 366,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 127,087 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 986,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,901,000 after acquiring an additional 205,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 58.2% in the second quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 325,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,633,000 after acquiring an additional 119,842 shares during the last quarter.

VEA traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.94. The stock had a trading volume of 602,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,261,896. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.93 and a 200-day moving average of $38.05. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $44.67.

