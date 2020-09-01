Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.79.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HEP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James restated an “average” rating on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 22,901.0% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,924,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,125,000 after buying an additional 5,899,062 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Holly Energy Partners by 3,944.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,922,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849,795 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC raised its position in Holly Energy Partners by 4,750.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 378,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 370,528 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,125,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,101,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HEP opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. Holly Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $28.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average of $15.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.44. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The company had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 74.87%.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

