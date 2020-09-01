Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Holdings Raised by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 279.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,301 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,470 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.6% of AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Home Depot by 18.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,155,141,000 after buying an additional 3,515,402 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Home Depot by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,934,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,072 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,956,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,862,000 after acquiring an additional 191,403 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,095,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,528,899,000 after acquiring an additional 43,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,728,173,000 after acquiring an additional 216,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HD traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $285.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,233,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,257,058. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.98. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The firm has a market cap of $308.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CSFB upped their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.33.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

