Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Affinity Wealth Management LLC

Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,679 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 4.3% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Torray LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,730,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $285.84. 143,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,511,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $271.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.77.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BofA Securities upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Nomura boosted their price target on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.33.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

