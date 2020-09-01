HOMIHELP Price Reaches $9.62 (HOMI)

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. HOMIHELP has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $397,180.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOMIHELP token can currently be purchased for approximately $9.62 or 0.00080640 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, HOMIHELP has traded up 24.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008398 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00136404 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.95 or 0.01693692 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00212398 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000831 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00180114 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00187672 BTC.

About HOMIHELP

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,099 tokens. HOMIHELP’s official website is www.homihelp.com.

Buying and Selling HOMIHELP

HOMIHELP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOMIHELP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOMIHELP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

