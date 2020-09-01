Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.43.

A number of research firms have commented on FIXX. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. FIX initiated coverage on Homology Medicines in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Homology Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. Homology Medicines has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $480.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of -0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.94.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.04). Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,764.94% and a negative return on equity of 53.10%. Equities analysts expect that Homology Medicines will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 31,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 83.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

