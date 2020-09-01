HOPEWELL HWY IN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HHILY) Shares Down 4.9%

HOPEWELL HWY IN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HHILY) shares fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.27 and last traded at $3.27. 943 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,340% from the average session volume of 66 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.52.

About HOPEWELL HWY IN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HHILY)

Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited, an investment holding company, develops, operates, and manages expressways in the People's Republic of China. The company operates toll-expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen Superhighway, Phase I of the Western Delta Route, Phase II of the Western Delta Route, and Phase III of the Western Delta Route.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for HOPEWELL HWY IN/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOPEWELL HWY IN/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.