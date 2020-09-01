Horizen One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.15 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 1st. During the last week, Horizen has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.46 or 0.00071001 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Graviex, Cryptopia and DragonEX. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $83.25 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.88 or 0.00679115 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00085809 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001034 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 9,845,038 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

Horizen can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, BiteBTC, OKEx, Binance, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Graviex, COSS and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.