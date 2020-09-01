Horizen Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.99 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 1st. Horizen has a total market cap of $87.42 million and approximately $3.99 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Horizen has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $8.88 or 0.00074854 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, DragonEX, Binance and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.52 or 0.00695938 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00086296 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001036 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 9,849,525 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is horizen.global. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

Horizen can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Graviex, Upbit, BiteBTC, Cryptopia, COSS, DragonEX, Bittrex, OKEx and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

