Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,736,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,094,008 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.53% of Host Hotels and Resorts worth $40,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 64.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HST stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.19. 192,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,025,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 23.29 and a quick ratio of 23.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.84. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.58 and a beta of 1.25. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $18.90.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.34 million. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Capital One Financial cut shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels and Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.16.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

