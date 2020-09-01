HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Hits New 52-Week High at $304.79

HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $304.79 and last traded at $299.68, with a volume of 307800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $299.81.

HUBS has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on HubSpot from $195.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on HubSpot from $160.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on HubSpot from $286.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on HubSpot from $202.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on HubSpot from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.74.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.45 and a beta of 1.59.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.39, for a total value of $251,867.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,794,107.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total value of $1,829,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,264 shares in the company, valued at $153,085,350.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,078 shares of company stock worth $7,031,779. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the first quarter worth $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in HubSpot by 58.8% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter worth $64,000. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

