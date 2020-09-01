Hudbay Minerals Inc Declares Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the mining company on Friday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$5.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.78. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$1.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The mining company reported C($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.30) by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$289.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$237.62 million. On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on HBM shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Haywood Securities raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$3.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.58.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

