Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 426.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 79 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 1,187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUM traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $416.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,534. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $404.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Humana Inc has a 1 year low of $208.25 and a 1 year high of $425.46. The company has a market capitalization of $53.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.34 by $2.22. Humana had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 18.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Humana from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Humana from $465.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Humana from $388.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $425.50.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

