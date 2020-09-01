Humana (NYSE:HUM) Issues FY 2020 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM) issued an update on its FY 2020

IntraDay earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 18.25-18.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $18.85. Humana also updated its FY20 guidance to $18.25-18.75 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Humana from $388.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Humana from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Humana from $405.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $425.50.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded up $7.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $415.17. 537,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,534. Humana has a one year low of $208.25 and a one year high of $425.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $404.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $370.14. The company has a market cap of $53.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.34 by $2.22. The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.66 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Humana will post 18.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

