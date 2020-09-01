Hush Price Reaches $0.0471 on Exchanges (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. During the last week, Hush has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hush has a total market capitalization of $460,559.62 and approximately $48,382.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for $0.0471 or 0.00000392 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.12 or 0.00701530 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00086185 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00072422 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001032 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Hush

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 9,787,443 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hush’s official website is myhush.org.

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

