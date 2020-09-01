Hut 8 Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:HUTMF) Short Interest Up 182.7% in August

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:HUTMF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 106,300 shares, an increase of 182.7% from the July 30th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 349,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS HUTMF traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.84. 104,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,351. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87. Hut 8 Mining has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.82.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Hut 8 Mining from $2.70 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBox AC data centers in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBox AC data centers in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

