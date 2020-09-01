HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.51

HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.51 and last traded at $34.39, with a volume of 2428 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.22.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -42.45 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.12 and its 200-day moving average is $24.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCM. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 68,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 7.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 6,620 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 3.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 99,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,937,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 5.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 151,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.58% of the company’s stock.

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

