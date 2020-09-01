Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Co

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. TD Securities lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.10.

NYSE H traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,403. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.68. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $94.98.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.93 million. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 9,947 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 181,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,674,000 after buying an additional 16,344 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,123,000 after buying an additional 87,373 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 754.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 36.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

