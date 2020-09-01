IBEX Technologies (OTCMKTS:IBXNF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.18

Shares of IBEX Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:IBXNF) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and traded as low as $0.13. IBEX Technologies shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 58,000 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average is $0.14.

IBEX Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets enzymes for biomedical use in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers a portfolio of recombinant glycosaminoglycan lyases, including Heparinase I, Heparinase II, Heparinase III, Chondroitinase AC, and Chondroitinase B; cartilage assays for the study of synthesis and degradation of connective tissue components; collagen antibodies; and diamine oxidase liquid.

