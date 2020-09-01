IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.81

Shares of IBI Group Inc (TSE:IBG) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.81 and traded as high as $6.55. IBI Group shares last traded at $6.44, with a volume of 14,203 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on IBI Group from C$6.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on IBI Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on IBI Group from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.55. The company has a market capitalization of $177.44 million and a P/E ratio of 10.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.76.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$99.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$92.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that IBI Group Inc will post 0.5899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IBI Group Company Profile (TSE:IBG)

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

