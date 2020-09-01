Ibio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Ibio Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) shares traded down 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.92 and last traded at $1.97. 15,680,688 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 26,020,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Ibio in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.55 target price for the company.

In related news, President Robert L. Erwin sold 28,268 shares of Ibio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $48,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Eastern Capital Ltd sold 24,484,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $80,065,636.08. Insiders have sold 27,881,309 shares of company stock valued at $94,318,787 in the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Ibio in the second quarter valued at $27,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ibio during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Ibio by 5,029.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15,341 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ibio during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ibio during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Ibio Company Profile

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides product development and manufacturing services to clients, collaborators, and third-party customers in the United States and internationally. The company's services cover the stages of product selection, regulatory approval, and commercial product launch.

