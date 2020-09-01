Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.30

Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.30 and traded as low as $6.01. Ideal Power shares last traded at $5.93, with a volume of 24,000 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ideal Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.00. The company has a market cap of $17.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.52 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ideal Power stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR) by 621.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,581 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned 9.37% of Ideal Power worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR)

Ideal Power Inc develops power conversion solutions with a focus on solar and storage, microgrid, and stand-alone energy storage applications. It operates through two Divisions, Power Conversion Systems and B-TRAN. The Power Conversion Systems Division focuses on its Power Packet Switching Architecture technology.

