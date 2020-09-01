IF Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:IROQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IF Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:IROQ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 433.3% from the July 30th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of IROQ traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. IF Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $24.05. The stock has a market cap of $53.47 million, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IF Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in IF Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:IROQ) by 2,177.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,279 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of IF Bancorp worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

About IF Bancorp

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial solutions to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

