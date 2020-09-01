Ignis (IGNIS) Trading Up 1.1% This Week

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Ignis token can now be bought for approximately $0.0263 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, STEX, Vebitcoin and Upbit. Ignis has a total market capitalization of $20.03 million and $809,627.00 worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ignis has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ignis

Ignis launched on August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida. The official website for Ignis is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis.

Ignis Token Trading

Ignis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit, Vebitcoin, HitBTC, Upbit, STEX, Indodax and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

