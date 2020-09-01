IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) One Day Volume Hits $13,996.00

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, LBank, CoinTiger and Cashierest. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market cap of $1.16 million and $13,996.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00041868 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006173 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $697.40 or 0.05858592 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002805 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00037396 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00015853 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Profile

IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin.

Buying and Selling IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT Real Estate Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Kucoin, Allbit, HitBTC, CoinBene, Gate.io, DDEX, CoinTiger, Bittrex, OEX, Cashierest and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IHT Real Estate Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

