Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Short Interest Up 200.0% in August

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th.

Get Income Opportunity Realty Investors alerts:

Shares of IOR stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 725. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $15.00.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter.

About Income Opportunity Realty Investors

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a portfolio of equity real estate in Texas, including undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.incomeopp-realty.com.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Income Opportunity Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Income Opportunity Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.