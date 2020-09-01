Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) Position Increased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,873 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.19% of Ingevity worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the second quarter worth about $18,442,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 1,796.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 325,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,460,000 after purchasing an additional 308,390 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 10,206.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 289,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,173,000 after purchasing an additional 286,196 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 388.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 306,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after purchasing an additional 243,883 shares during the period. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the first quarter worth about $6,108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NGVT opened at $56.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 2.42. Ingevity Corp has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $94.67.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $270.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.30 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 13.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ingevity Corp will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

