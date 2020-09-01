Ink Protocol (XNK) Trading Up 5.9% Over Last Week

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 1st. Ink Protocol has a total market cap of $1.00 million and $15,860.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene, Bibox and Bancor Network. Over the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ink Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008434 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00133918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.65 or 0.01654381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00193902 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000829 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00175050 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00203710 BTC.

Ink Protocol Token Profile

Ink Protocol’s launch date was November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 tokens. The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com. Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound.

Ink Protocol Token Trading

Ink Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX, COSS, Bibox and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.