Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Shares Gap Down to $1.20

Shares of Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.20, but opened at $1.16. Inpixon shares last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 2,179 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Get Inpixon alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inpixon stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 68,198 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.17% of Inpixon as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inpixon Company Profile (NASDAQ:INPX)

Inpixon, through its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services for the cyber-security and Internet of things markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment offers various products and services, which are delivered on premise or in the Cloud, as well as hosted Software-as-a-Service based solutions.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Inpixon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpixon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.