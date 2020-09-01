Input Capital (CVE:INP) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.93

Input Capital Corp (CVE:INP) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and traded as high as $1.61. Input Capital shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 29,264 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.04, a quick ratio of 12.10 and a current ratio of 16.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.21 million and a P/E ratio of 263.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.73.

About Input Capital (CVE:INP)

Input Capital Corp. operates as an agricultural commodity streaming company in Canada. It provides capital to farmers to assist with the working capital needs of their farm. The company sells its products to grain handling companies and canola crushing plants located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba, as well as in the Montana and North Dakota.

