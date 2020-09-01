Insider Buying: Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) CEO Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.90 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00.

Affiliated Managers Group stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.20. 471,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,969. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $89.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.92.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $471.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 5th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMG. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter worth $880,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 22.2% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter worth about $3,598,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 18,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

