Insider Buying: NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) President Buys 9,246 Shares of Stock

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) President James D. Dondero acquired 9,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $140,354.28.

NREF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,686. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.43. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $19.50.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04).

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NREF shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NREF. Precept Management LLC lifted its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 9.1% during the second quarter. Precept Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at about $290,000.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

