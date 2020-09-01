Insider Buying: TR European Growth Trust PLC (LON:TRG) Insider Purchases 400 Shares of Stock

TR European Growth Trust PLC (LON:TRG) insider Alexander Mettenheimer purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 964 ($12.60) per share, for a total transaction of £3,856 ($5,038.55).

TRG opened at GBX 962 ($12.57) on Tuesday. TR European Growth Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 7.32 ($0.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,038.72 ($13.57). The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 916.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 808.21. The company has a market capitalization of $482.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34.

TR European Growth Trust Company Profile

TR European Growth Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth by investing predominantly in smaller and medium sized companies in Europe. The Company maintains a diversified portfolio. The Company invests 7% of its total assets.

