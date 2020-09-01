Insider Selling: Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $181,650.00.

Prashanth Boccassam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 17th, Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $155,310.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $156,060.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $147,630.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $153,060.00.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.92. 895,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,606. Appian Corp has a one year low of $29.07 and a one year high of $64.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.68 and its 200 day moving average is $48.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $66.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.24 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Appian Corp will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the 1st quarter valued at $1,762,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 21.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 13,193 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Appian by 49.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 250.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 15,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Appian by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 40.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on APPN shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Appian in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Appian in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Appian from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Appian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.78.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

