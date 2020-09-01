Insider Selling: Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) CEO David A. Burwick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.55, for a total value of $4,397,750.00.

NYSE:SAM traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $880.49. The company had a trading volume of 98,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,718. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $789.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $536.58. Boston Beer Company Inc has a one year low of $290.02 and a one year high of $897.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 79.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.68. The company had revenue of $452.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.75 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 20.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Boston Beer by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 1,716.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Boston Beer in the second quarter worth $207,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAM. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $790.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $822.00 to $977.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $505.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.93.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

