Insider Selling: Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) COO Sells 1,439 Shares of Stock

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) COO Gary B. Langfitt sold 1,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total value of $56,797.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ CASS traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $39.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,399. Cass Information Systems has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $60.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.99. The firm has a market cap of $576.27 million, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $33.94 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 303.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. 63.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Cass Information Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.