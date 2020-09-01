Insider Selling: Endeavour Silver Corp (TSE:EDR) Senior Officer Sells 44,500 Shares of Stock

Endeavour Silver Corp (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) Senior Officer Christine Deborah West sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.47, for a total value of C$243,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$101,195.

TSE:EDR traded down C$0.03 on Tuesday, hitting C$5.42. The stock had a trading volume of 534,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,684. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.06. The company has a market cap of $898.58 million and a PE ratio of -17.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.44. Endeavour Silver Corp has a 52 week low of C$1.30 and a 52 week high of C$6.40.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$28.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$29.29 million. Equities analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Pi Financial upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$3.70 to C$4.80 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. CIBC upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$3.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

