Insider Selling: Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) Major Shareholder Sells 8,190 Shares of Stock

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 8,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $565,519.50. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bancorporation National Zions also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 27th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 6,098 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total value of $417,225.16.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 1,549 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $108,522.94.

On Thursday, August 13th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 5,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total transaction of $339,900.00.

On Monday, August 17th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 7,500 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.66, for a total transaction of $514,950.00.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 600 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $42,006.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Bancorporation National Zions sold 5,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $342,400.00.

NYSE:AGM traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.73. The stock had a trading volume of 42,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,639. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.26 and a 200 day moving average of $63.12. The company has a market capitalization of $743.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.11. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $88.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $59.62 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 16.13%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 209.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2,430.2% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

