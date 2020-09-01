Insider Selling: K92 Mining Inc (CVE:KNT) Senior Officer Sells 320,000 Shares of Stock

K92 Mining Inc (CVE:KNT) Senior Officer Justin Blanchet sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.84, for a total value of C$2,188,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns -165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C($1,128,600).

KNT stock traded up C$0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,210. K92 Mining Inc has a 1 year low of C$1.55 and a 1 year high of C$8.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $955.65 million and a P/E ratio of 37.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.76.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KNT shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on K92 Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 price objective on K92 Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Pi Financial upped their price objective on K92 Mining from C$8.25 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James set a C$7.00 price objective on K92 Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price target on K92 Mining from C$5.80 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. K92 Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.45.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.